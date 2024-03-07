Residential school survivors focus of national event in Regina

A national conference is happening in Regina this week regarding ground searches for potential unmarked graves at sites of former residential schools across Canada.

Lessons Learned and Pathways Forward, is an event being hosted by the National Advisory Committee on Residential Schools Missing Children and Unmarked Burials.

The two-day event is happening at the Hotel Saskatchewan.

The conference is meant to bring updates on how searches have been going, as well as planning going forward.

The programming is centered around and guided by residential school survivors.

“It’s very empowering for a survivor when we can tell our story. I feel listened to and our opinions and our experiences are valued, which never was the case before,” Terri Brown, a member of the Circle of Survivors Committee said.

A range of experts and supports are on hand to discuss several topics and to answer questions.

Those who have attended residential school have to opportunity to state their experience. It will then go into a permanent record held by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Various issues are planned to be discussed, including the growth of misinformation being spread about unmarked burials.

Lisha Supernant, a professor from the University of Alberta says there is a growing voice trying to disclaim the unmarked burials.

“It’s really important we have strategies to push back and say, we don’t need ground searches to know children died, we have thousands of records that show they [did],” said Supernant.

This is the third conference of its kind in Canada with participants from all over the country.

For the foreseeable future, the plan is to continue these gatherings and continue seeking answers communities are looking for.