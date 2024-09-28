Residents gather for annual Scarecrow Festival in Lumsden, Sask.

The Town of Lumsden held their ninth annual Scarecrow festival Saturday.

Thousands packed the downtown of Lumsden for the town’s biggest yearly event.

Around 70 vendors were lined up, all local businesses with their products on display for visitors.

“There are all sorts of groups, volunteer groups that are selling and just make things happen and that money goes to them,” said Bryan Matheson, the mayor of the town.

Besides the local vendors, there were food trucks and many scarecrows on display.

The idea of scarecrows came up after seeing another province do something similar.

“I think somebody said an idea where down in Nova Scotia they do this and people put scarecrows up in their yard,” Matheson said.

Matheson said there is a lot of work that goes into putting together the event.

"It's mainly our community coordinator, and there's a small committee that he has with them and those committee members go out and get whether it's the Lions Club or the museum, get them involved. There's just all sorts of people that have to be coordinated to make this happen," he said.

“People get involved and our community is such an involved community and a great community. They just jump in and make it happen,” he added.

All of the money collected by the vendors or the food trucks goes directly back into the local economy in Lumsden.