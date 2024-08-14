Residents of Sask. rural municipality raising concerns over proposed wind project

GRIFFIN, SASK. -

Residents of the Rural Municipality of Griffin and surrounding area voiced their concerns about a proposed wind project in southern Sask. at a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Issues of setbacks to residential buildings, noise, shadows and road infrastructure were raised.

“What is the setback going to be from the property line?” asked one resident.

“Is it the windmill making the sound or is it the wind?” another asked. “Like come one, it’s the goddamn wind turbine making the noise.”

“I would ask council to take the time and use the resources available to mitigate the risks and damages this project will cause,” pleaded a third.

Enbridge, in collaboration with six Saskatchewan first nations, announced the Seven Stars Energy Wind Project in June.

It has the backing of up to $100 million in loan guarantees from the province.

The RM of Griffin’s council believes it is playing catch up to implement boundaries to address residents’ concerns.

“We have more questions we want answered,” Reeve Stacey Lund told CTV News. “These windmills are ending up larger and larger with every project.”

“They used to be a few hundred feet high, now they’re 650 feet,” he added.

Enbridge tells CTV News plans include setbacks of 750 meters to any residential property.

“The turbine setback is based on recently approved and comparable wind farms already operating or under construction in southern Saskatchewan,” the energy company said in a statement.

The province does not have setback regulations for companies to adhere to and RMs to fall back on.

Additionally, the RM of Griffin has no permit requirements for builds of any size.

Now council is looking to the provincial government for guidance.

“A lot of RM’s who don’t have these projects have to learn from us and others,” Lund said. “X amount the times the height of the windmill should be the setback.”

“That wouldn’t be hard to do,” he added.

Minister of Environment Dustin Duncan said Monday he was not surprised of opposition to the project.

He went on to say it’s up to each RM to make agreements with companies which work for them.

“There’s a number of step to the process,” Duncan said. “Ultimately they’ll have to make a decision on final approvals in terms of the setbacks.”

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Griffin RM council moved forward with a motion to pen a resolution to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) to assist them in creating a setback bylaw ahead of the organization’s annual convention in March 2025.

CTV News attempted to reach SARM for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“What powers does the RM actually have?” some residents asked council.

“There’s a chance [Enbridge] plays us on this,” responded one RM councilor. “We could be in for a big, big battle. And I don’t want to go down the road with taxpayer dollars.”

“The little guy is going to lose,” he added. “That’s what scares me.”

The RM also has concerns their road infrastructure may not suitable for the heavy machinery set to travel on them during construction.

Some new roads may also have to be built.

“We need to talk to Enbridge again to make sure all of that construction is paid for by Enbridge,” Lund said.

Enbridge said it continues to conduct studies on the area before construction begins.

The company plans for the project to be fully operational by 2027.

Griffin RM council is hoping to meet with Enbridge in the near future to find middle ground which works for all sides.