Retro gaming arcade in Regina closing doors for foreseeable future

Twilight Tech Arcade, an entertainment location specializing in retro gaming, is closing its doors for the foreseeable future.

The arcade’s contract with the building they are housed in has expired, and a new one was not made before deadline.

Located in downtown Regina, the arcade has been operating for nearly two years. Although only open one night a week, they have gained a following and regular steam of visitors.

Andrew Steele, the owner of Twilight Tech Arcade, said the location has brought generations of gamers together, creating a unique experience.

“We can emulate these games on a computer but it’s not the same as the social environment of the arcade,” said Steele.

Twilight Tech Arcade“Being able to walk up to someone and challenge them in a game. Making friends instantly knowing you have something in common,” he added.

While open, Twilight Tech Arcade used a system of pay and play. For $10 an hour, visitors had full access to every game with no coins necessary. The system was similar to Wonderland, a longtime Regina arcade that operated for over 40 years.

Unlike previous arcades, Twilight Tech also offered new and classic console systems, with nearly every video game available. This option was a favourite for younger gamers.

For the time being, all of the games and equipment will be put into storage until decisions are made on where the next location will be, as well as which new services they hope to offer.

“We have some plans to move on to a bigger building and ensure that we have a bit more of a restaurant style venue so we can have more to offer than just games,” said Shawn Horbach, from Twilight Tech Arcade.