After more than four decades in the Queen City, Wonderland Arcade is closing its doors for good months after a fire at a neighbouring restaurant.

On April 4, a fire burned Lang’s Café beside the arcade to the ground. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Wonderland suffered smoke and water damage. At the time, owner Dorothy Stuart hoped the arcade would be able to open again. However, after dealing with insurance and taking a closer look at the damage, Stuart says reopening the arcade isn’t possible.

The wall the arcade shares with Lang’s needs to be replaced due to water damage. Part of Wonderland’s roof has also caved and would need to be replaced before the arcade could reopen. Repairs could cost more than $360,000 and Stuart says her insurance would only cover $200,000.

Stuart added that she has tried looking for a new location, but most were out of her price range.

The family is now thinking about selling off the old arcade and pinball machines.

With files from CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay