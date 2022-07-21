The Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed a trademark application for a previously-unseen logo design, although its potential purpose is currently unknown.

The design, revealed in a greyscale form through an application by the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club with the Canadian Trademarks Database, features a new “S” design with a wheat stalk through the middle and a circle around reading “Saskatchewan Roughriders.”

The logo is a notable departure from the Riders’ current primary logo, which has been in use since 1985 but was tweaked slightly in 2016.

The application does not give any indication as to what the logo could be used for but does cover a wide list of merchandising options including cowbells, beer steins and salt and pepper shakers. It also includes a list of service usages including for “entertainment in the form of football games.”

Another application was filed by the organization in December 2021 for the phrase, “Bring it to the Heartland,” relating to the 2022 Grey Cup.

Both the Bring it to the Heartland and logo applications are listed as accepted by the trademark office and awaiting examination.

Non-logo or helmet trademarks registered by the Riders include: