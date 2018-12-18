

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Regina product Zack Evans to a four-year contract extension.

The defensive lineman played two seasons with the Riders before going to the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2013. He came home to Saskatchewan after four seasons in Ottawa, signing with the Riders ahead of the 2018 season.

Evans started in 18 regular-season games last year. He collected 15 defensive tackles and one quarterback sack. He added another defensive tackle in the Western Semi-Final.

Evans would have become a free agent on February 12, 2019.