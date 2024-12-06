REGINA
Regina

    • Roses handed out in commemoration of polytechnic massacre

    Members of the YWCA handed out roses at the University of Regina to bring awareness to violence against women. (Mick Favel / CTV News)
    Members of the YWCA handed out roses at the University of Regina to bring awareness to violence against women.

    Beginning in 1991, Dec. 6 has been recognized as the National Day of Remembrance and Action Against Gender-Based Violence.

    The date is in alignment of the 1989 mass shooting at a Montreal polytechnic school where 14 women were shot and killed because they were women. Twelve other women were also injured in the shooting.

    The YWCA say approximately 80 per cent of the women they work with are seeking shelter from violence.

    Skylar Gerard is the director of development and communications at the YWCA of Regina. She said violence comes in many forms and to be aware of the possible signs.

    “If someone comes to you saying that they are experiencing violence, believe them,” she said.

    “If you are experiencing violence or you know someone who is, please be aware, take it seriously and take action against it,” she added.

    In 2023, Saskatchewan RCMP responded to more incidents of intimate partner violence than municipal police, exceeding both provincial and national rates, according to a report released in November.

    Intimate partner and family violence incidents have increased by 13 per cent over the last five years.

    “Forty-four per cent of women in Canada experience violence, domestic violence or sexual violence in their lifetime. This is a huge problem and it has not gotten better,” Gerard said.

    A candlelight vigil will be taking place at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Kikaskihtanaw Centre for Women and Families, located at 2817 12th Avenue. 

