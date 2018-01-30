

CTV Regina





A major piece of Roughriders history is up for sale.

After Taylor Field was decommissioned, many of its pieces went up for auction. Everything from the turf to the seats to the Maxtron was available for fans to purchase through an online sale.

The purchaser of the Maxtron didn’t want the sign attached to it. It’s been mounted on a stand, hooked up to a power source and put back on the auction block.

The sign is 17 feet wide and nine feet tall.

“I could see it being more of an acreage toy to put out in your backyard,” said Dan Heslip with McDougall Real Estate Auctioneers Ltd. “You can certainly put it into your place of business, or you can put it inside of your house if you just maybe take out a wall or two.”

The auction company has the sign listed at $25,000. The highest bid currently sits at $7,500.