Roughriders ready to show off depth against Ti-Cats

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Isaac Harker attempts a pass against the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Isaac Harker attempts a pass against the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Regina Top Stories