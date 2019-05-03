

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected wide receiver Justin McInnis sixth overall in the 2019 CFL entry draft on Thursday night.

McInnis played three seasons with Arkansas State University, with 115 catches for 1,577 yards and 10 majors.

The 23-year-old went to high school in Quebec before attending junior college in Dodge City.

GM Jeremy O’Day said McInnis was the top player on their board.

The Riders had five other picks in the draft, including Brayden Lenius, Jacob Janke, Charbel Dabire, Vincent Roy and Christopher Judge.