Samsung establishing regional office in Regina to support 5G rollout

Samsung Electronics Canada will be establishing a new regional office in Regina, through a partnership with SaskTel.

The office based in downtown Regina will support the deployment of 5G network capabilities across Saskatchewan.

“We are pleased to continue building our relationship with SaskTel and supporting the growth of Saskatchewan’s flourishing technology sector,” said Jeff Jo, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada.

“The opening of a Samsung office in Regina underscores our commitment to ensuring a successful, end-to-end 5G network deployment for SaskTel, and enabling the foundation for next-generation innovations such as smart cities, immersive healthcare, agri-tech solutions and next-level gaming.”

In March, the companies announced that Samsung would supply all hardware, software and expertise to deploy 5G technology in the province.

“As wireless technology continues to redefine how we live and work, our government will continue doing all we can to pave the way for future growth and success in all of Saskatchewan’s industries and sectors,” Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel.

SaskTel said it plans to deploy a 5G network on a limited basis by the end of 2021, with further development in Regina and Saskatoon in 2022.

More details to come…