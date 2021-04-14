Advertisement
Sask. adds 193 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 7:50AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, April 14, 2021 1:55PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 193 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 222 recoveries and one death.
The person who died was in their 70s and from the Southeast zone.
The province also identified 88 more variant cases. As of Wednesday, 3,901 variants of concern (VoC) have been identified in Saskatchewan.
