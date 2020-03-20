REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has announced a number of financial supports for employers and employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Self-isolation support program: $450 weekly for two weeks for those forced to self-isolate who are not covered by federal EI program. This includes people who recently returned from travel.

Three month PST remittance deferral and audit suspension: Businesses that can't remit PST due to money concerns will have relief from penalty and interest charges. Businesses must submit a request for relief. Audit programs and compliance activities have been suspended.

Crown utility interest deferral programs : Bill deferrals are available to all crown utility customers.

Student loan repayment moratorium: A six month student loan repayment moratorium is effective immediately.

Changes to employment standard regulations: Businesses do not have to give notice or pay in lieu when staff is being laid off for 12 weeks or less in a 16 week period.

The province says a business response team will be established.