REGINA -- Saskatchewan is a little closer to the first step of its new reopening plan as of Sunday.

The province reported 71 per cent of residents over 40 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Step One of the Reopening Roadmap is to begin three weeks after the threshold, 70 per cent, is cleared.

Premier Scott Moe posted on social media to say the target date for Step One is May 30.

Great news Saskatchewan!



Today, we reached the Step One vaccination threshold on Saskatchewan’s Re-Opening Roadmap - 70% of residents age 40 and older.



That means three weeks from today - Sunday, May 30 - is our target date to move to Step One of reopening. pic.twitter.com/UTOqEetphN — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) May 9, 2021

Step One will see the reopening of restaurants and bars with a maximum of six people to a table. The limit for indoor and outdoor private gatherings will be set at a maximum of 10 people, 30 people for public indoor gatherings and 150 people for public outdoor gatherings.

Current restrictions will remain in place for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

Saskatchewan surpassed 500,000 total COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday. The province closed in one its goal Saturday with 69.6 per cent of residents over 40 having received their first dose.

Step Two is set to begin three weeks after 70 per cent of people over 30 have received their first dose. Currently 59 per cent of that group have received a shot.