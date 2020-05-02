REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the province’s total to 421.

In a release, the government said four of the new cases are in the north region, including two in Lloydminster and two in Prince Albert, one is in Saskatoon and one is in the Regina area.

There are also eight new presumptive positive cases in the La Loche area, however, these cases have not been reported by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory and are not yet included in the total cases.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared an outbreak situation in Beauval on Friday evening.

Of the 421 cases, 113 are active. Five more people have also recovered from the virus, for a provincial total of 302.

Health-care workers make up 42 of the total cases.

Currently, there are 12 people in hospital across the province, including two in intensive care.

Travel currently accounts for 138 of the total cases, while 170 are community contacts, 39 have no known exposures and 74 are under investigation.

The Saskatoon area leads the province with 157 total cases, followed by 85 in the north, 76 in Regina, 77 in the far north, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 currently make up the majority of cases, accounting for 153. There are 140 cases in the 40 to 59 age range, 39 cases in people 19 year or younger, 75 in the 60 to 79 age range and 14 in the 80-plus age range.

Of the current infections, 50 per cent are men and 50 per cent are women.

To date, 30,845 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

The SHA announced that COVID-19 testing in the province would be expanded, in a release Saturday.