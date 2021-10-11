Sask. director explores the impact of colonial policies of Indigenous families in new film
Saskatchewan-born writer and director Danis Goulet is exploring colonization through a dystopian science fiction lens in her latest film.
“Night Raiders” – which is set in the year 2043 – imagines children are property of the state in a post-civil war North America and follows a Cree mother and her daughter on the run.
Goulet, who was raised between La Ronge and Regina, says the film mirrors different colonial policies, especially the residential school system.
“Everything in the film, even though it's set in an imaginary future, is based on real things that happened in the past and it does deal with the separation of children from their parents, which we saw in the 60s Scoop and also the residential school system,” she said.
“Night Raiders” was shot in 2019, but its release was delayed because of COVID-19. The film’s 2021 premiere proved to be especially timely given the country’s recent reckoning following the discoveries of thousands of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools across Canada.
“We could have never anticipated how the residential schools would come so sharply back into the news. I think it's a testament to just how important it is to continue to grapple with the truth of what happened, but also how it continues to have a profound effect on Indigenous families to this day,” said Goulet.
“Night Raiders” is the first feature-length film for Goulet, who got her start in the film industry on a Saskatchewan film set in 1998. For her first feature, the writer and director tapped into the global Indigenous film community for support and brought New Zealand’s Taika Waititi on board.
“I met Taika on the festival circuit back in 2004. The Indigenous film community is actually really globally connected so when it came time for me to make my heart project – my first feature – I asked him if he would come on board as an (executive producer) and it's been incredible to have his support,” said Goulet.
Goulet said she’s seen a recent explosion of Indigenous storytelling on the silver screen lately and wants to encourage other Indigenous filmmakers in Saskatchewan to pursue their passion.
“If this is an interest to you, just follow that interest, try to pursue it and look for like-minded people that will support you.”
“Night Raiders” is now playing in theatres.
With files from CTV Regina’s Gina Martin
