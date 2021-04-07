REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it is expecting another delay on a shipment of Moderna vaccines to the province.

The health authority says a shipment of 19,300 vaccines is impacted. The delay stems from the manufacturer.

Some appointments in rural and northern clinics will be affected. The SHA said an announcement will be made in the coming days and patients will be notified directly.

The SHA did not say how long the shipment would be delayed for.

This is the second delay of Moderna shipments in two weeks. On Mar. 25 the SHA said a shipment of 21,300 vaccines would be delayed up to six days.