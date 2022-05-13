Sask. extends order limiting movement of poultry due to avian flu
Saskatchewan is extending an order limiting the co-mingling of poultry into June, due to an ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The order, enacted by the province’s Chief Veterinary Officer, prohibits the movement of birds to shows, auctions, agricultural fairs and any other events where they would be brought together from multiple locations. The order was set to expire on May 14, but will continue until at least June 14.
“The animal health control area order helps to reduce direct contact between birds from different locations, thereby reducing risk of disease transmission between flocks,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in a news release.
“The primary source of HPAI spread is linked to wild birds, so the risk of disease spread will remain high throughout the rest of the spring migration season.”
The government first reported HPAI cases in Saskatchewan in mid-April. Since then, the Canada Food Inspection Agency estimates 118,000 birds have been affected in the province, as of May 12.
However, the CFIA has not detected any new cases in Saskatchewan since May 4.
More than 1.8 million birds are estimated to have been impacted by HPAI across Canada, in nine provinces.
The government reminds flock owners to follow all biosecurity protocols to keep their birds safe.
Owners of smaller flocks are encouraged to keep their birds indoors during wild bird migrations.
Producers with concerns about the health of their flock should contact their veterinarian immediately, the province said.
