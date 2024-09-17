Sask. first responders warn drone pilots to stay away from emergency scenes, airports

First responders are asking drone pilots to refrain from flying near emergency situations.

STARS Air Ambulance has issued a call to remind the public of safe drone usage.

“Drones flying in any airspace designated for other aircraft can lead to a mid-air collision,” said STARS Director of Safety and Quality Frank Eigenbrood.

Certified drone instructor and owner of Queen City Drone Ryan Beston uses drones to video everything from weddings to mapping land.

“They are coming out more often than iPhones,” he told CTV News.

He also trains first responders how to use the gadgets in their work and says they can be imperative to emergency situations.

“[Drones] can save lives,” Beston said.

Many modern drones have extreme zoom capabilities of up to 200 per cent and even thermal imaging cameras.

“Drones can zoom [in] from kilometers away,” Beston explained. “We tell our students to be respectful of people’s privacy.”

While there is a lot drones can do, they can be a nuisance around airports.

All Canadian airports have restricted airspace around them.

“Those boundaries are in place to make sure no drones hit an aircraft,” Beston said. “Which would be bad.”

Eigenbrood says STARS pilots already face a variety of challenges.

This year alone, their crews have experienced seven separate incidents involving laser strikes or close encounters with drones.

“It’s illegal to interfere with the safety of any aircraft when [STARS] is operating,” Eigenbrood said. “They can delay missions or force them to be aborted altogether.”

“Every minute counts when we're transporting critically ill or injured patients,” he added. “And any disruptions can be the difference between life or death.”

Even the Regina Internation Airport is preparing for the misuse of drones.

Last week, YQR security and city crews simulated a drone-centred emergency which included a drone colliding with an aircraft on the tarmac.

“Drones are a concern in any airspace,” Regina Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz said on Sept. 10. “That’s why there are prohibitions on flying them near airports without special permitting.”

While accessibility and popularity of drones are increasing every year, Beston teaches his students to steer clear of emergency crews when they are working.

“It’s about respect,” he said. “[They] shouldn’t have to be worried about a camera being on their back when they’re trying to save a life.”

Transport Canada Aviation Regulations state drones should not be flown over or within a safety perimeter where first responders are attending to an emergency.

Failure to do so may result in fines of up to $10,000 or even jail time.