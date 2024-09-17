REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. gov't gifting empty rental units to housing development company as part of new program

    The provincial government is taking more action to deal with vacant public housing units. Currently, 10 empty units are being gifted to Silver Sage Housing in Regina to give low income families an opportunity to own their own home.

    After necessary repairs are done to the homes Silver Sage will assume ownership and rent them out for 15 years at which time ownership will then be transferred to the tenants.

    “There may be some repairs needed prior to that happening, but we’ll work with Silver Sage, the housing corporation to ensure that these are safe and in good condition units,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said.

    “We truly believe that home ownership should be accessible to everyone and this program is very much a key to making that a reality for everybody that we can serve,” File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council Chief Jeremy Fourhorns said.

    The program comes as the City of Regina moves to deal with unsightly properties. It served notice on this government housing complex which has led to the province demolishing about eight vacant townhouses. The new program will get families into homes before they reach this state.

    “Can we put them into a rent to own or rent to equity program that is par of this partnership. So start with 10, we want to stabilize the neighbourhood, we want more people living [here]. We don’t like the vacant properties,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

    The province said it may expand the program beyond the initial 10 units and more vacant houses could be turned over to the program, bringing stability to neighbourhoods and an opportunity for renters to finally own their own home.

    Silver Sage has been in operation since 1983 , currently it manages 371 income-based rental housing units in the city of Regina and across southern Saskatchewan.

