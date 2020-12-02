REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has apologized for a social media post that appeared to depict a gay couple on World AIDS Day.

The post shows a photo of two men posing with each other and a quote "HIV is on the rise in Saskatchewan" appears above them.

The post was shared on the government's official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The post was deleted by Wednesday morning, and an apology issued.

"Yesterday in marking World AIDS Day, Government of Saskatchewan social media pages used a photo that stigmatized HIV/AIDS and those that live with the disease," the government said in a statement. "The photo has been deleted, and we unreservedly apologize."

Many on social media replied saying the post depicts the wrong message.

One Regina area MLA voiced her concern with the message the post presented.

"So, AIDS isn’t a gay disease, and Saskatchewan’s HIV rate was up 18% this year. ONE CBO in Regina exchanged 14000 needles in a single day," Aleana Young wrote. "And the government refused to fund @prairiehr. And still won’t. But yeah, let’s restigmatize gay men."

Saskatchewan had the highest rate of HIV in Canada in 2017. According to the province’s HIV Prevention and Control Report from 2017, 67 per cent of persons who tested positive for HIV reported injection drug use. Injection drug use is identified as the “primary risk factor” in these cases.

In 2019, injection drug use was the primary risk factor for HIV in the province with 67 per cent, while heterosexual couples follow behind at 16 per cent and men who have sex with men at nine per cent.

