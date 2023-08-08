Sask. health authority employee earned $29,000 for unworked overtime

The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.

From April 1 to June 30 – losses were reported across several crown corporations and government agencies including SaskPower, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), and Integrated Justice Services.

The largest losses were found within the SHA.

According to the report, an SHA employee in Saskatoon was paid for overtime shifts that weren’t worked - resulting in $29,660 lost over two years.

The second incident was also reported in Saskatoon. An SHA employee took a parking transponder from an SHA vehicle and used it to access parking for ten months for their own personal vehicle. A loss of $1,117 was reported.

Finally – another SHA employee based in Weyburn took supplies and equipment for personal use leading to the loss of $2,000 in May.

Additionally, a SaskPower employee committed timesheet fraud to the tune of $1,500. According to the Crown, the employee was suspended without pay for five days and demoted.

The final loss was reported within the Integrated Justice Services.

Between 2016 and 2019 – $1,235.06 of transfer payments were misappropriated to a community based organization that is funded by the government.

Six employees – who no longer work for the organization – are suspected to be involved in the fraud.

A police investigation is ongoing – according to the province.