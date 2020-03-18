REGINA -- The Province of Saskatchewan has announced an increase of more than $211 million in funds for the Ministry of Health as it continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry’s totally expense is $5.77 billion, up 3.8 per cent from the 2019-20 budget. Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said “

Here’s a look at how those funds will be allocated:

Saskatchewan Health Authority

The SHA will receive a grant of $3.74 billion, up $140.6 million, or 3.9 per cent from the previous budget.

This grant will fund doctors, nurses and other frontline medical staff working to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mental health, addiction supports

Mental health and addictions supports and services will receive $434.5 million from the funds allocated to the Ministry of Health. Addictions services are set to see $5.8 million and $6.2 million will fund enhanced mental health services.

Some of the money allocated to addition supports will fund “specialized crystal meth inpatient treatment services” in Estevan.

Surgery

This year’s estimates provide an additional $20 million to address surgical wait times. Some of this money will also go toward 3,700 additional surgeries.

Harpauer says the SHA will be “gearing down non-essential and elective surgeries so that beds will be freed up, and staff” to address COVID-19.

Saskatchewan Cancer Agency

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency will receive a 10 per cent increase of $18.4 million.

Their total grant for this year is $194.4 million.

Acute care

Thirty-six acute care beds will be added to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon with a funding boost of $8 million.

One-hundred long-term care beds in Regina and Emerald Park will be added with additional funds of $2.3 million.

The province feels it doesn't need to dedicate extra spending to COVID-19 cases because preventative measures already being taken should lessen the burden on the healthcare system.

"The idea is that if we can self-isolate and have just slow numbers and not have a catastrophic spike, then it won't tax the health system so much,” Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said.

Provincial NDP leader Ryan Meili said that although the provinces financial document was created prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the province should be providing the health authority with more funds to handle the outbreak.

“This, ‘we will give what it takes,’ is so vague that it avoids any accountability, and it makes it much more difficult for them to actually deliver,” Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili said.

He also said that he anticipates seeing community transmission of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, and says the province needs to act faster.

“This will continue to be a difficult situation,” he said. “

The province does not anticipate construction will begin this year on the new hospital in Prince Albert.