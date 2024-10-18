REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.

    At around 12:55 p.m., Craik RCMP, local fire crews, and EMS responded to the report of the collision, which was about one kilometre north of the Highway 2 and Highway 733 junction.

    According to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP, the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified.

    RCMP said no other injuries were reported. Craik RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

    Chamberlain, Sask. is about 90 kilometres northwest of Regina.

