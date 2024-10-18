Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain

A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.

At around 12:55 p.m., Craik RCMP, local fire crews, and EMS responded to the report of the collision, which was about one kilometre north of the Highway 2 and Highway 733 junction.

According to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP, the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified.

RCMP said no other injuries were reported. Craik RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Chamberlain, Sask. is about 90 kilometres northwest of Regina.