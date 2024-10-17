STARS, RCMP called to 'serious collision' near Chamberlain, Sask.

STARS Air Ambulance and Craik RCMP were called to a serious collision on Highway 2 west of Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. RCMP said the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed near the scene which is about one kilometre north of Highway 2 and the Highway 733 junction.

RCMP said drivers should expect delays in the area and are advised to follow instructions from emergency personnel.

Chamberlain, Sask. is about 90 kilometres northwest of Regina.