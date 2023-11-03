Sask. man took officer's gun and shot him, agency says

A man who died in a confrontation at a Saskatchewan police station gained control of an officer's gun before he was shot, according to a provincial agency that investigates police-involved incidents.

On Wednesday, an Estevan police officer was shot before a second officer fired his gun striking the 19-year-old man who later died in hospital, according to a Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) news release.

Estevan's police chief told CTV News the injured officer is in stable condition.

The 19-year-old, whom a close family member has identified as Justice Guillas, was taken into custody after officers were called to an apartment where they found Karie Ann Guillas, 46, seriously injured.

The woman, who the family member confirmed was Justice's mother, later died in hospital Wednesday morning. Her death is considered a homicide by police who say she was stabbed.

According to SIRT, while being photographed at the police station, Justice managed to take an officer's gun and shot an Estevan Police Service member before he was shot himself. SIRT did not say if the injured officer was the same officer who had his sidearm taken.

Despite lifesaving measures at the police station, Justice later died in hospital Wednesday afternoon, the SIRT news release said.

SIRT said no other information will be released at this time and the results of its investigation will be released within 90 days of its completion.