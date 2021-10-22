Sask. marks 3rd deadliest day in COVID-19 pandemic; reports 300 new cases

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan government reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, marking the province’s third deadliest day in the pandemic.

Saskatchewan’s highest daily death toll came on Jan. 26 when the government reported 14 deaths; 13 deaths were recorded days earlier on Jan. 21.

Though not yet over, October is already the province’s second deadliest month on record as 112 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded. January was Saskatchewan’s deadliest as the death toll – fuelled by outbreaks in long-term care homes – reached 151.

Nine of the 12 deaths were resident age 80 and older while three were in the 60 to 79 age range.

The additional deaths bring the provincial total to 812.

NEW CASE DATA

The province also reported 300 new cases on Friday, along with 259 recoveries.

The new cases are in the Far North West (three), Far North East (20), North West (25), North Central (16), North East (six), Saskatoon (78), Central West (five), Central East (32), Regina (38), South Central (12), and South East (43) zones. There are 22 new cases pending residence information.

Of the 300 new cases, 126 – or 42 per cent – are in residents age 12 and older who are eligible for vaccination. One third of new cases are in children under the age of 11, who are not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 3,135 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 312.

The province says there are 308 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 80 patients in the ICU. Patients are receiving intensive care in the Saskatoon (33), Regina (28), Central East (eight), North Central (four), North West (three), South Central (three) and South West (one) zones.

Six COVID-19 patients have been transferred to Ontario so far. Three additional patients are expected to be sent before Monday.

Marlo Pritchard, the president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said transfers could increase to two to four patients each day next week.

The province said 4,216 more shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given, including 1,482 first doses and 2,734 second shots. To date, there are 775,941 people in Saskatchewan who are fully vaccinated.