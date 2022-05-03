Sask. minimum wage increasing to $13 in October

Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour as of Oct. 1, 2022 with a plan to reach $15 an hour by 2024.

The announcement comes just one day after Premier Scott Moe publicized the possible increase of minimum wage during Question Period on Monday.

“We want to go further and that’s why the government is actively, as we speak … looking at how we can support those that are on minimum wage in this province,” he said.

Don Morgan, Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister said the provincial government is committed to making sure life is affordable for low income residents by increasing the minimum wage over the next three years, according to a press release from province.

The minimum wage in Saskatchewan will then increase to $14 per hour on Oct. 1, 2023 and to $15 on Oct. 1, 2024 – equalling a 27 per cent increase from the current minimum wage of $11.81.

These increases reflect a market adjustment instead of using the indexation formula which is traditionally used. Over the next three years, the increases to minimum wage will align more with the cost of living and changing forces in the market.

Saskatchewan’s minimum wage is increasing in stages from the lowest in Canada to one of the highest. pic.twitter.com/jvueRhAsDq — Wayne Mantyka (@WayneMantykaCTV) May 3, 2022

The NDP Opposition has been calling for an increase in minimum wage for a long time.

“We have the lowest minimum wage in the country,” said NDP MLA Nicole Saurer. “This is something we’ve spoken about lots. We’ve called on this premier many times to do a better job in increasing minimum wage.”

The minimum wage in the province was $7.95 in 2007 and there will have been nearly an 89 per cent increase compared to that rate by 2024.

“As we continue to grow Saskatchewan, we want to attract quality investments and jobs so that all citizens can benefit. Making this change to the minimum wage is a step in that direction,” Morgan said.

More details to come…