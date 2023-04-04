Sask. officially announces end to mandatory masking in health facilities, vaccination app

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is officially moving back to routine infection prevention, which includes optional masking.

The SHA made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday morning.

“Masking will no longer be required for patients/residents, staff or visitors,” the release read.

“Masking will be optional in all SHA facilities including administrative offices, hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities.”

The announcement noted that the changes in policy are supported by the province’s chief medical health officer.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, will still be required for staff and visitors during outbreaks or in “high-risk clinical areas” as part of the organization’s infection control policies.

PPE includes masks, gloves and gowns, the SHA noted.

Masks will still be optional for staff, visitors and patients who prefer to wear them.

The change in policy will only affect SHA run facilities, with private physicians’ offices and clinics able to enforce their own policies regarding masking on site.

Another pandemic era service, the SK Vax Wallet app, will stop receiving updates on April 17 and will become unavailable on app stores effective April 30, the province revealed.

COVID-19 vaccination records will still be made available on residents’ MySaskHealthRecord accounts.

Public health orders requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter businesses, workplaces and other venues ended on Feb. 14, 2022, the government noted in its release.

More details to come…