Sask. premier announces all new cabinet ministers following election win
The Saskatchewan Party will enter government with an all new 16-member cabinet – with no minister holding the portfolios they had prior to election day.
Premier Scott Moe announced the smaller team in an event at Government House Thursday morning.
"Not since the government's very first cabinet in 2007 has every minister been new to their portfolio," Moe said in his opening remarks.
"I would urge every minister to take on your new responsibilities with the same focus and vigor as our very first cabinet did in 2007. This day marks a new beginning for this cabinet, for this government, and for our province that we know and love."
Moe’s new cabinet is two ministers smaller than the pre-election cabinet.
Ross, Harrison, Keisig and Schmalz enter cabinet for the first time while Cheveldayoff and Kaeding re-enter cabinet with the shuffle.
Notable appointments include Jim Reiter, who is now the longest serving minister in the Saskatchewan Party government – first serving in cabinet in 2009.
He fills the void left by Sask. Party mainstay Donna Harpauer, who announced she would not be seeking re-election at the end of the 29th legislature.
Everett Hindley and Jeremy Cockrill have swapped portfolios. Hindley takes on education, another high-profile portfolio after serving as health minister prior to the election.
Hindley has been involved with the Sask. Party since 1999, working with former Premier Brad Wall before being elected as the MLA for Swift Current.
Cockrill will move to the Ministry of Health – a move that was criticized by the Saskatchewan NDP.
In a statement sent to CTV News, Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck wished the new cabinet luck – before offering some criticism of the Sask. Party’s approach on cost of living and the party’s choice of health minister.
“Relations between teachers and the government hit an all-time low when Jeremy Cockrill was the Minister of Education,” the statement read.
“Saskatchewan already has the worst rates of healthcare worker retention in Canada, and Cockrill’s confrontational style will make a bad situation worse.”
Also in the health sphere is Estevan Big Muddy MLA Lori Carr, who takes over the portfolio from now Minister of Justice and Attorney General Tim McLeod.
Finally, Jeremy Harrison, formerly the minister of Trade and Export Development is now responsible for the Crown Investments Corporation and Public Service Commission.
A complete list of the cabinet appointments include:
- Minister of Finance, Deputy Premier, Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Minister of Immigration and Career Training - Jim Reiter (Was Energy and Resources)
- Minister of Education - Everett Hindley (Was Health)
- Minister of Health - Jeremy Cockrill (Was Education)
- Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health – Lori Carr (Was Highways)
- Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Corrections and Public Safety - Tim McLeod (Was Rural and Remote Health, Seniors, Mental Health and Addictions)
- Minister of Highways, Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement - David Marit (Was Agriculture)
- Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and all of its commercial Crown Corporations, and Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission – Jeremy Harrison (Was Trade and Export Development)
- Minister of Social Services - Terry Jenson (Was SaskBuilds)
- Minister of Energy and Resources - Colleen Young (Was Advanced Education)
- Minister of Advanced Education - Ken Cheveldayoff
- Minister of Trade and Export Development - Warren Kaeding
- Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Tourism Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority – Alana Ross
- Minister of Agriculture - Daryl Harrison
- Minister of Environment - Travis Keisig
- Minister of Government Relations, Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs - Eric Schmalz
Premier Scott Moe speaks at the swearing in of the new cabinet in the ballroom at Government House in Regina on Nov. 7. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
Moe’s new cabinet is two ministers smaller than the pre-election cabinet.
Ross, Harrison, Keisig and Schmalz enter cabinet for the first time while Cheveldayoff and Kaeding re-enter cabinet with the shuffle.
The Saskatchewan Party maintained its hold on power on election night – albeit with a much-reduced presence in the province’s two major cities.
The Sask. Party was swept from Regina entirely and held on to one seat in Saskatoon, with the results of Saskatoon Westview still up in the air pending the final count on Nov. 9.
The incumbents will head back to the legislature with a minimum of 34 seats — while the opposition NDP will return emboldened with at least 26 seats.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
Canadian arrested in Florida for allegedly possessing child sex abuse content
A 25-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Florida last weekend after police say he was caught with child sex abuse content.
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
Biden delivers remarks following Trump's win
U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
Reporter accused of being Russian spy tells MPs they fell for disinformation
David Pugliese told the House of Commons security committee today he found it astonishing that none of the MPs on the committee challenged the allegations that he was a spy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers issue five-day strike notice
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
-
Change-room ban policy no longer top priority for Sask. gov't, premier says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban policy he previously touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.
Winnipeg
-
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
-
'A tragedy': Judge urges northern Manitoba sobering shelter after police cell death
A judge is urging the Manitoba government to look at establishing a safe sobering centre in a northern community to prevent in-custody deaths of people detained due to intoxication.
-
Meth, weed found in box of chocolates donated to Brandon food hamper program
A box of chocolates donated to a Brandon non-profit helping vulnerable people was found to have marijuana and meth inside.
Edmonton
-
Alberta forestry minister says wolverine, lynx trapping limits lifted to gather data
Alberta Forestry Minister Todd Loewen says the decision to lift limits on trapping for animals like wolverines is being done to get more data on what to do with them.
-
Alberta government fires AIMCo board, citing rising costs and poor performance
Alberta’s finance minister has sacked the board of directors of AIMCo, which manages pension and other funds for the province and handles more than $160 billion in assets
-
Police identify woman stabbed and killed in Fort McMurray
RCMP have identified a woman who was stabbed and killed in Fort McMurray on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
School bus involved in Calgary collision with car on Crowchild
A school bus collided with a car Thursday at the intersection of Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.
-
Two Calgary businesses found selling fireworks without proper permits, city says
Two Calgary businesses have been accused of selling consumer fireworks without proper permits. In a news release Thursday, the City of Calgary said it found two businesses in violation of bylaws that forbid the display, sale, or offering the sale of consumer fireworks.
-
Canmore wildlife and landscape defender Karsten Heuer dies peacefully at 56
Canmore conservationist Karsten Heuer, who was a biologist, park ranger, author and activist, has died.
Lethbridge
-
Avalanche control testing underway in Rogers Pass
Parks Canada has closed the east Rogers Pass area in British Columbia for avalanche control testing, saying it will cause Trans-Canada Highway closures too.
-
Hurricanes prevail 7-6 over Tigers in wild one in Lethbridge
The Lethbridge Hurricanes turned a one-night homestand into a wild one-goal victory Wednesday night, defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-6.
-
Lethbridge Polytechnic opens its doors to the community with open house
Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.
Toronto
-
Richmond Hill father charged with murder in death of his seven-week-old infant
A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his weeks-old baby in Richmond Hill.
-
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspects wanted after jewelry stolen in distraction thefts in Halton Region
Police in Halton Region are warning the public after three recent incidents where victims were distracted by suspects and robbed of their jewelry.
Ottawa
-
Drugs and weapons seized, multiple arrests after police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.
Fifteen people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
-
Residents raise a stink about garbage heap on Ottawa street
A growing pile of garbage along Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end has become an unsightly and smelly mess for local business owners who say they are tired of seeing the area used as an illegal dumping ground.
-
Eastern Ontario suspect posing as government worker, asking for money: OPP
An eastern Ontario suspect has been contacting residents, by phone, text or email, posing as a government worker and asking for large amounts of money transfer through Bitcoin, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
Man dead after workplace accident in Pointe-Claire
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a workplace accident in the West Island on Thursday.
-
Quebec man acquitted of two first-degree murders 46 years later
Claude Paquin was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder in 1983. Now 81 years old, he's finally free after being acquitted.
-
Health minister wants all Quebecers to have access to a health professional by 2026
The Quebec government says it wants every Quebecer to have access to a health professional by the summer of 2026 — just before the next provincial election.
Vancouver
-
B.C. father sentenced for impaired driving crash that killed 7-year-old son
A B.C. man who crashed his car when he was high on meth, causing the death of his seven-year-old son and injuring his two other children and their mother, has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for 35 years.
-
Rangers dismantle long-standing homeless camp in Vancouver's CRAB Park
A forewarned eviction of homeless people living in a long-standing encampment in Vancouver’s CRAB Park went ahead on Thursday.
-
Young man sentenced for 2021 killing of Vinay Aujla in South Vancouver
Three years after the violent altercation in South Vancouver that killed 19-year-old Vinay Aujla, a young man has been sentenced for manslaughter.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. father sentenced for impaired driving crash that killed 7-year-old son
A B.C. man who crashed his car when he was high on meth, causing the death of his seven-year-old son and injuring his two other children and their mother, has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for 35 years.
-
Parks Canada halts controversial deer cull on B.C. island, seeks 'reimagined solution'
Federal officials have spared the lives of the remaining invasive deer on a small British Columbia island, pausing the final phase of their plan to eradicate the animals in the eleventh hour.
-
Labour minister decries 'lack of urgency' to solve B.C., Montreal port disputes
Canadian retailers say their frustration is growing with the lack of movement to resolve disruptions at Canada's two largest ports, including silence surrounding a lockout at British Columbia ports that is into its fourth day.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
London
-
Londoner cashes in with $2.5 million win in Lotto 6/49 Jackpot
London’s Michael Morris is officially a multi-millionaire after cashing in his September 28 lottery ticket – he split the $5 million prize with another lucky winner and walked away $2.5 million richer.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Teenage girls assaulted by woman on school property
Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police. Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.
-
LDCSB confirms 'Leadership Planning Session' cost over $16,000
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
-
Senior robbed, walker thrown in Grand River in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service has arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a daytime robbery of a senior citizen.
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
Northern Ontario
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Greater Sudbury funds two overnight warming centres for the homeless
With shelters at capacity and a need to keep people warm as winter nears, Greater Sudbury is funding two overnight warming centres this fall and winter.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S. prompts closure of Macdonald Bridge, neighbourhood evacuation
Crews are on the scene of a damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday afternoon.
-
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
-
Halifax mall stabbing: Third adult charged for allegedly providing false information
Halifax Regional Police has charged a third adult for allegedly providing false information in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old boy in April.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.