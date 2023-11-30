REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. premier says province will stop collecting carbon levy on electric heat

    Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat starting Jan. 1.

    He says many people in northern Saskatchewan use electricity to heat their homes, and that they should be exempt from paying the price.

    The premier says the province is to examine who uses electricity to heat their homes, and then will figure out how to take the carbon price off their bills.

    In late October, Moe announced the province won't remit the carbon charge on natural gas after Ottawa exempted home heating oil.

    Moe says the federal government's exemption is unfair, as it mainly helps those in Atlantic Canada.

    The province has introduced legislation to shield executives at SaskEnergy, its natural gas utility, from being fined or facing jail time should the company not remit the charge.

    (The Canadian Press)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News