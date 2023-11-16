Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating

On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on natural gas for home heating.

The Saskatchewan Party government says the intention of the bill is to shield Saskatchewan families from "unfair and unaffordable" federal carbon pricing on their SaskEneregy bills.

Dustin Duncan, the minister responsible for SaskEnergy also said he was prepared to face any consequences that might come from Ottawa if the province were to end carbon tax collection on natural gas home heating.

"We still believe the federal government should remove the carbon tax on everything for everyone," Duncan said in the release. "But until that happens, our government will ensure fairness for Saskatchewan families by taking the carbon tax off their SaskEnergy bills," he added.

Removing carbon tax from SaskEnergy bills will save the average Saskatchewan family $400, according to the government. Upon becoming law, the change would come into effect in the new year.

Saskatchewan first signalled its intention to stop collecting carbon tax on home heating bills after the federal government announced it would pause the tax on home heating oil, a move that primarily will benefit Atlantic Canada where it is a common fuel source.

Today in the Legislature, SaskEnergy Minister Dustin Duncan introduced Bill 151 - The Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Act - to have SaskEnergy stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas starting January 1.



-- This is a developing story. More details to come.