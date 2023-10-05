Sask. proclaims Oct.7 George Reed Day in honour of late Riders legend

The provincial government is making Saturday George Reed Day in Saskatchewan to honour the late Roughriders legend who passed away last Sunday.

The day will come after a celebration of life is held for Reed at Regina’s International Trade Centre on Friday.

“George has contributed so much to our province,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a release. “He always found time to recognize others and help his community in any way he could. As we mourn this loss, we must also take time and celebrate his life and accomplishments.”

Members of the Legislative Assembly, along with Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds, signed a book of condolences that has been set up in the main foyer of the legislative building.

The book will be set up in the legislative building's main foyer from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the public to sign.

It will also be made available to sign at Reed’s celebration of life on Friday.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the ceremony getting underway at 1 p.m. before concluding at 3 p.m.