Sask. RCMP arrest suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.

David Frank Burling, the 29-year-old man subject to RCMP search efforts across eastern Saskatchewan Wednesday, was arrested after police stopped a vehicle near Springside, Sask.

He was arrested along with an adult woman, RCMP said in an update released at 1:59 p.m.

Police noted that Burling was not in the 2016 Subaru CrossTrek that was identified in the search efforts.

The pair were arrested while travelling in a silver vehicle.

“Saskatchewan RCMP continues to ask members of the public to call 310-RCMP if they see the Subaru,” the update read.

“Do not approach it.”

RCMP said the extensive search involved multiple detachments of both Saskatchewan and Manitoba RCMP, the Protection and Response Team from the province of Saskatchewan and CN Police.

RCMP first reported an increased police presence in the Esterhazy area at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday as officers searched for Burling.

The RCMP followed up with two more updates at 10:36 and 12:42 p.m. – alerting the public that Burling may have been travelling in the Fort Qu’Appelle and Yorkton areas.

“Residents in the area are asked to use caution. Do not stop for hitchhikers. Do not approach suspicious persons. Ensure homes and vehicles are locked,” the update read.

Manitoba RCMP reported that units were on scene of an officer involved shooting in the town of Niverville Wednesday morning.

One man was said to be dead in relation to the shooting. A woman was also taken into custody.

RCMP secure the scene in Niverville where an officer-involved shooting took place on June 5, 2024. One man is dead following the shooting. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

Photos from the scene show multiple vehicles surrounding a truck in the parking lot of a gas station and a Tim Hortons restaurant.

Officers also responded to a scene on the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 305.

A spokesperson for Manitoba RCMP confirmed the scenes were connected.

A Winnipeg police vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield and a damaged front end was seen at the site.

--With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen and Charles Lefebvre