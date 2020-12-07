Advertisement
Sask. RCMP responds to 342 COVID-19 related calls in November
The Saskatchewan RCMP responded to 3,300 COVID-19 related calls between March 1 and Nov. 30. Of those calls, 49 have resulted in charges. In November, RCMP responded to 342 calls.
The RCMP said the majority of calls were resolved by educating people about the Public Health Orders and the potential consequences that can come from non-compliance.
NOVEMBER CALLS
Throughout November, the RCMP said it received 342 COVID-19 related calls. Those included:
- 128 complaints of someone not self-isolating
- 92 large gathering complaints
- 20 masking complaints
- 14 traveller check complaints
- 88 other complaints
RCMP said it charged seven people as a result of those 342 complaints.
Four charges were due to people not self-isolating after being told to by local health authorities. Two of those people were located in the north central region of the province, one was in the far north central region and one was in the far northwest.
Three people were charged for large gatherings. One of those was located in the far northeast, one was in the far north central and was one is the far northwest.
According to RCMP, these charges are not a criminal offence therefore the names of the people charged are not released.