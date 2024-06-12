REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP responds to 'serious' collision near Esterhazy

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image)
    Share

    Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.

    In a release around 12:15 p.m., RCMP said Highway 9 about eight kilometres west of Stockholm is closed and detours are in place.

    The investigation is reported to be in its early stages, with RCMP saying it doesn’t have any other details to share.

    Stockholm, Sask. is about 196 kilometres east of Regina. 

