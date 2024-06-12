Sask. RCMP responds to 'serious' collision near Esterhazy

Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.

In a release around 12:15 p.m., RCMP said Highway 9 about eight kilometres west of Stockholm is closed and detours are in place.

The investigation is reported to be in its early stages, with RCMP saying it doesn’t have any other details to share.

Stockholm, Sask. is about 196 kilometres east of Regina.