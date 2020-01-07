Yorkton and Kamsack RCMP have laid charges related to the illegal sale of tobaccos out of a store in Pelly, Sask.

A four-month investigation, involving the Ministry of Finance, resulted in the execution of six search warrants in Pelly and Hyas, Sask.

Approximately 227,000 illegal cigarettes were seized, as well as 25 lbs of loose-leaf tobacco and $1,800.

Brian Clough, Brittany Clough and Andrew Popoff were arrested and are facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose to sell unstamped tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco and sell, offer for sale, or possess and unstamped tobacco products.

They will all appear in court on Feb. 11.