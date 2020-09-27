REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to 144.

There is one new case in the north central region, one in the Saskatoon area, eight in the central east zone and four in the Regina area.

One case’s location is pending.

The province said it’s investigating a cluster of students who have tested positive in the Yorkton Regional High School.

The province said while investigations are ongoing, there is no indication that transmission happened within the school.

It said the school division will be communicating to parents later today.

If an outbreak is declared, the province said all parents of that school will receive notification and the declaration will be posted to www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Latest-Updates.

“If two or more people test positive for COVID-19, and are all linked to a specific school setting within a specified time period, an outbreak is declared for that school,” it said.

HOSPITALIZATIONS, RECOVERIES

The province said seven people are in hospital, with six receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

The province reported five new recoveries.

To date, there have been 1,878 reported cases and 1,710 recoveries. There have been 24 deaths.

REGIONALLY:

One active case from the far north area (one far north east)

Five active cases from the north area (four north central, one north east)

84 active cases from the Saskatoon area

23 active cases from the Regina area

19 active cases from the central area (six central west, 13 central east)

11 active cases from the south area (two south west, four south central, five south east)

To date, 185,832 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 25, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 130,260 people tested per million population. The national rate was 187,539 people tested per million population.

There were 2,616 COVID-19 tests performed on Saturday in Saskatchewan.