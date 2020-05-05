REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 487.

Eighteen of those new cases are in La Loche and the surrounding area of the far north region. The other two new cases are reported in the north region, although Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said those cases aren't in Lloydminster.

There are 171 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Tuesday. Three more people have recovered, for a total of 310 recoveries in the province.

The province is reporting 13 hospitalizations, including four people — three in Saskatoon and one in the north — in the ICU. Nine people — seven in Saskatoon and two in the north — are receiving acute care.

The far north continues to have the most active cases of any region. Of the 128 total cases reported in the region, 114 are considered active. The far north sits second in total cases behind Saskatoon at 162. However, only 16 cases are active in the Saskatoon area.

There have been a total of 162 cases in Saskatoon, 128 in the far north, 95 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 in the south and 11 in the central region.

The north has 37 active cases. Regina has four active cases. Both the south and central regions don’t have any active cases.

There are 138 cases linked to travel, 184 from community contacts, 41 with no known exposure and 124 currently under investigation.

There are 58 cases in people under the age of 19, 174 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39, 153 people between 40 and 59, 87 in between 60 and 79 and 15 people are over the age of 80.

The cases are 51 per cent females and 49 per cent males.

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

To date, the province has performed 32,921 COVID-19 tests. Saskatchewan remains ahead of the national average with 25,689 tests per 1 million population.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should take the online self-assessment tool.

The Government of Saskatchewan will update the province on the lastest COVID-19 numbers at 2:30 p.m. ctvnewsregina.ca and ctvnewssaskatoon.ca will carry the press conference live.