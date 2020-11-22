REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported on Sunday 236 new cases of COVID-19.

In a news release, the province said the seven-day average of daily cases is 211 or 17.44 new cases per 100,000 people.

It said people can expect fluctuations in daily case number because of weather-related and logistical delays in lab specimens reaching the provincial laboratory.

The province processed 3,355 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

There are 82 new cases in the Saskatoon area and 52 new cases in the Regina area.

As well, there are eight new cases in the far northwest, one in the far north central, two in the far northeast, 17 in the northwest, 24 in the north central, nine in the northeast, nine in the central west, two in the central east, 13 in the southwest, nine in the south central and six in the southeast.

Two new cases have pending residence information, the province said.

The province has since assigned one case to the far northwest, one to the north central and one to the Regina area that have stemmed from updates on Nov. 14 and Nov. 20.

Of the 6,473 reported cases, 2,683 are considered active. A total of 3,757 people have recovered. There have been 33 deaths.

The province reported 90 new recoveries on Sunday.

There are 99 people in hospital, with 80 people receiving inpatient care and 19 in intensive care.

Of the people in inpatient care, one is in the far northwest, eight in the northwest, nine in the north central, one in the northeast, 33 in Saskatoon, one in the central east, eight in Regina, one in the southwest, one in the south central and 17 in the southeast.

There are two people in intensive care in the north central zone, 10 in Saskatoon one in the central east, two in the south west and four in Regina.

