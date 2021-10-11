Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book

Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener