Sask. reports 5 COVID-19-related deaths, 246 new cases

REGINA -

Saskatchewan reported five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 246 new cases of the virus.

There are 323 residents receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan with 82 of those people in intensive care. This does not include the three Saskatchewan ICU patients who have been transferred to Ontario for care.

The province said 74 per cent of hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

To date, 798 Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19.

Active cases in the province sit at 3,174 with 500 additional recoveries reported Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 307, or 25.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North East (four), North West (37), North Central (26), North East (one), Saskatoon (63), Central West (12), Central East (18), Regina (36), South West (four), South Central (two) and South East (25) zones and 14 new cases have pending residence details.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 2,358 more COVID-19 tests and delivered 1,877 more COVID-19 vaccines.

There are 770,792 residents in the province who are fully vaccinated.