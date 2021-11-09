Sask. reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan government recorded fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the beginning of August.

The province confirmed 86 cases on Tuesday, along with one additional death and 188 recoveries.

The new cases pushed the number of active cases down to 1,424 and slightly lowered the seven-day average of daily new cases to 146. The province said 1,666 COVID-19 tests were processed since Monday.

Of the 86 cases, 28 – or 33 per cent – are in children under 12 who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and 32 – or 37 per cent – are in unvaccinated residents who can get the shot. Twenty-six new cases are in people who have either one or both shots.

The new cases are in the Far North West (five), Far North East (two), North West (one), North Central (six), North East (one), Saskatoon (20), Central East (18), Regina (nine), South Central (three) and South East (11) zones. Ten new cases have pending residence information.

There are 193 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including in 51 in the ICU. The province said 66 per cent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the province, there at 15 COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs. Since Monday, there has been one more patient has died in Ontario and two people have been repatriated.

An additional 988 COVID-19 vaccines have been given since the last update, including 351 first doses and 637 second shots.