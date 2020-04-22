REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan is asking residents to take extra caution to prevent wildfires during COVID-19.

“Every year, wildfires and grassfires threaten Saskatchewan communities and property,” Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency President Marlo Pritchard said. “During these extraordinary times, it’s critical that people take every precaution possible to prevent fire.”

The province says that small acts, like ensuring a cigarette has been fully stamped out, or talking to kids about fire safety, make a difference in preventing fires.

Anyone planning a fire within 4.5. kilometres of a forest is remained to be safe, obey fire bans and obtain necessary approval.

Producers in the province are reminded to fireproof their property. Anyone planning to burn their field is asked to contact their local RM office to confirm there are no bans in place.