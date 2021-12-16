Sask. residents over 18 eligible for COVID-19 booster dose on Dec. 20

The Government of Saskatchewan has expanded booster shot eligibility, effective Dec. 20.

All Saskatchewan residents 18 and older will be able to receive their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they’re three months from their last dose.

According to a news release from the province, the uptake of booster doses for eligible residents is 38 per cent.

"We have said from day one that vaccinations are our path through this pandemic, and that remains true today," Premier Scott Moe said. "As we head into the holiday season, I would ask the people of Saskatchewan to pick up a rapid test kit to have on hand in their household as another tool in the toolbox, and to book their appointment for a booster dose to continue preventing severe outcomes as we continue our fight together against COVID-19."

The government is also encouraging residents to observe local public health orders while travelling, and conduct personal risk assessment.

More to come…