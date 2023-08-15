Sask. rural municipality, construction firm fined for toxic waste disposal

A Saskatchewan municipality, a construction company and two people are facing fines for the illegal disposal of demolition waste.

The incident happened in December 2022 in Parkbeg, Sask. west of Moose Jaw along Highway 1.

The province said that conservation officers found a number of homes in the community had been demolished with the waste hauled away to two nearby properties before being dumped in a pit and burned.

The waste included several toxic materials such as asphalt shingles, lumber that had been painted and other construction waste.

“Construction and demolition waste, other than clean wood, is illegal to burn because of the dangerous pollutants they emit and the contamination they leave behind,” a news release from the province read.

“The Ministry of Environment works with municipalities to identify options for proper disposal of demolition waste, recognizing the significant costs that can be involved.”

A total of $70,000 in fines was given to the Rural Municipality of Wheatland, a construction company and two people for violating Saskatchewan’s Environmental and Protection Act.

Saskatchewan’s Impacted Sites Fund will receive the money.

-- With files from Cole Davenport.