Sask.'s Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Ochapowace First Nation hockey star Ethan Bear will be away from the Washington Capitals and the NHL for an indefinite period of time after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Program administrators will need to clear him for on-ice play before he returns to the team and league.

The 26-year old appeared in 24 games this season scoring one goal and adding three assists.

Bear is a veteran of 275 NHL games over six seasons split between the Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Saskatchewan product was drafted 124th overall by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Bear also played for the Western Hockley League’s (WHL) Seattle Thunderbirds and won a league championship in 2017, defeating the Regina Pats in six games.