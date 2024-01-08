Sask.'s Mission Ridge ski hill prepares for snowmaking marathon as bitter cold sets in

Most people checking Saskatchewan’s weather forecast will cringe when they see highs in the minus 20s and lows in the minus 30s on the way, but for Anders Svenson, the business manager at Mission Ridge Winter Park, it’s exactly what he’s been waiting and hoping for.

The ski hill about 45 minutes northeast of Regina in Fort Qu’Appelle, has had a tough go so far this season, with mild temperatures making it a challenge to make snow.

It’s been such a challenge that they have only been able to open in a limited capacity.

However, Svenson is hopeful that by this coming weekend, they will be able to open all runs after a snowmaking marathon when the cold hits.

“We made the call this morning (Monday) to cease operations for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and that’ll allow us to move the guns and keep rolling 24 hours a day,” he said, referring to making the necessary amount of snow to open all runs at the park. “We’ll make the final call on the weekend as it gets a little closer with just subsequently how far along we are as being able to push out the piles of snow with the snowcat and get everything groomed, that’s quite a time-consuming process.”

Svenson said the forecasted temperatures that include highs in the minus 20s later this week will be prime snowmaking conditions.

“When we get into projected highs of minus 20s and 30s you can make an immense amount of snow,” he said.

As of Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting highs below minus 20 for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for Fort Qu’Appelle.

“We can make snow in marginal temperatures of around minus 10, but the quantity of snow you make with the same amount of water and power and labour is a quarter that you’re going to make when it’s proper cold,” Svenson said. “So you know, we love seeing minus 20, minus 25,” he added.

ECCC meteorologist Alysa Pederson said the cold snap can be blamed on a strong arctic ridge of high pressure moving into the area.

“We have what we typically get sometime in January or February is a very strong arctic ridge of high pressure and because there is no sun up there right now it’s really cold this time of year,” she said.

Pederson said they are expecting the cold air to settle in the Prairies for the end of this week and most of next.

Svenson added that those planning to hit the slopes should check Mission Ridge’s website for updates on hours and conditions.

“With these expected extreme cold temperatures, our ops team will let us know whether or not it’s safe to open to the public. So for sure before you venture out to the valley make sure to check our hours of operation,” he said.