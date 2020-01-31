REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is introducing new vaping regulation on Saturday.

The new legislation restricts the sale of vaping products to people 18 or older. It also prohibits the display of vaping products at stores young people can access and restricts using vaping products around public buildings like schools.

“I’m excited to have this legislation in place,” Minister of Health Jim Reiter said in a news release. “This legislation will protect Saskatchewan youth from the harmful effects of vapour products. If you never smoked, then don’t vape.”

The Lung Association of Saskatchewan says it "congratulates the government" on the new act.

“Vapour products are highly addictive, trendy and extremely popular among teens and young adults,” Jennifer May, Vice President of Community Engagement at the Lung Association of Saskatchewan, said in a release.

More information can be found at Saskatchewan.ca/vaping.